KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is “almost certain” to contest the next general election independently but must remain open to political understandings to avoid disastrous three-cornered fights, said chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In an interview with the New Straits Times, Umno president and deputy prime minister addressed the question of BN’s strategy for the 16th General Election, particularly its future with current unity government partner, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“In the coming election, I am almost certain we will go solo,” Zahid said in the interview for Umno’s 80th anniversary.

“But we should not dismiss the need for an understanding with other party coalitions.”

He stressed the importance of learning from the 15th General Election, where multi-cornered fights between BN, PH, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) often split votes to PN’s advantage.

“We must avoid seat overlaps and three-cornered fights. That is the best approach,” he said, adding that specifics would be decided later.

This strategic flexibility also means BN will not be fielding candidates in all 222 parliamentary seats.

“I don’t think there is a need to do so. We will contest in seats where we believe our chances of winning are high,” Zahid explained.

He warned against making an emotional decision based purely on a desire to go solo, cautioning that such a miscalculation could be disastrous.

“We must be crystal clear on this matter. We should not rush into going solo to the extent that we dismiss all possibilities, only to end up ‘lost at sea’ once again,” he said.

Acknowledging a fluid political landscape, Zahid said BN must remain adaptable and open to new partnerships, including potential cooperation with PN, which recently indicated an openness to collaboration.

“Political parties are dynamic and politics is even more dynamic. Many possibilities can arise, especially in choosing political partners who are more compatible with us,” he said.

However, he was firm that any cooperation would be bound by non-negotiable principles.

Zahid said BN would not compromise on its core foundations: upholding Islam, the Malayrulers, the special position of the Malays, and the status of Bahasa Melayu, noting these were accepted by PH during the formation of the unity government.