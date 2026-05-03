KAJANG, May 3 — The body of nine-year-old girl Nur Qaseh Deandra Mohd Qayyum, who was reported missing after falling into a drain in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, has been found in Sungai Langat, ending a three-day search.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the discovery, Harian Metro reported this afternoon.

He said the discovery was made at 12.17pm, about 11 kilometres from the location where the child was believed to have fallen, by the Water Rescue Team.

Harian Metro also reported that Nur Qaseh had identified her body at the scene.