KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Veteran singer Khadijah Ibrahim has advised artistes, particularly those from the younger generation, not to be arrogant but instead remain humble and appreciative of fans, who are the lifeblood of their careers.

Khadijah, 66, said in the fast-moving entertainment industry, humility and professionalism are essential foundations to ensure an artiste remains relevant and respected over the long term.

According to her, fans are the most crucial element in the arts ecosystem, as without their support, an artiste’s career would not last.

“If we are arrogant, who loses? In the end, we are the ones who lose. We need fans, we need people to support this career,” she told Bernama when asked to comment on netizens’ claims about artistes behaving arrogantly.

She added that as public figures, artistes must realise their lives are no longer entirely private, as they are constantly under public scrutiny.

“As artistes, we automatically become public figures who no longer have the same exclusive personal space as ordinary people; we belong to the public, so there is no place for arrogance. Always remember, we will be happy when we make others happy,” she said.

Khadijah, who is also chairman of Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan), also touched on the attitude of some industry players who are overly selective or slow to respond in professional matters, making production planning difficult.

She stressed that professionalism is not only about talent, but also involves discipline, communication and respect for other people’s time.

“As chairman of Karyawan, there are now many welfare programmes, concerts, dinners and more, all aimed at helping artistes earn a living and stay visible. We do not want young artistes to be left behind.

“However, when we invite them to collaborate with veteran artistes like us, it sometimes feels as though we have no value. We have to wait weeks, even months, just to get a response,” she said, adding that Karyawan’s intention is to help elevate young artistes’ careers.

Khadijah emphasised that experience and discipline are the key factors that enable an artiste to endure in the industry, not just fleeting popularity.

She said all industry players must uphold good manners, respect fans and never forget their roots, as these form the foundation of dignity in the entertainment world.

The Ku Pendam Sebuah Duka singer also took aim at a culture fixated on ratings, warning that it risks overshadowing genuine talent.

“Sometimes ratings kill talent. If we are good, we should still be appreciated based on our ability, not numbers,” she said. — Bernama