KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Bumiputera empowerment agenda has been pursued more assertively, firmly and boldly under the Madani Government over the past three years, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the approach demonstrates that the government does not subscribe to elitism at the expense of Bumiputera interests, as alleged by certain quarters.

He pointed to the government’s decision to grant automatic matriculation placement to students who obtain 10As regardless of race, while at the same time maintaining the existing quota for Bumiputera students.

“At the same time, 90 per cent of Bumiputera students continue to be given opportunities through the matriculation programme, reflecting the government’s inclusive approach.

“Therefore, in any debate, do not focus on one aspect alone without considering the policy in its entirety, and avoid creating the perception of a zero-sum game,” Anwar said when officiating Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (Mara) 60th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today. — Bernama