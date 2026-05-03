KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — TNG Digital has announced that it will discontinue Quick Payment and Auto Reload features for debit cards on the TNG eWallet starting 13 May 2026.

The change affects users who rely on debit cards for automatic top-ups and seamless payments. TNG eWallet users who currently use credit card for Quick Payment and Auto Reload are not affected.

According to the official statement, the feature had been placed under maintenance as part of an ongoing review of transaction performance and reliability. Following the review, TNG Digital decided to permanently discontinue support for debit card-based Quick Payment and Auto Reload “to ensure a more reliable payment experience.”

This means if you’re currently using a debit card for auto-reload, you’ll have to reload manually.

Alternatively, you can use a credit card for auto reload to avoid any disruption in eWallet payments.

Debit card auto reload suspended after transaction performance review

Here’s the official statement from TNG Digital in full:

Quick Payment and Auto Reload for debit cards were placed under maintenance as part of an ongoing review of transaction performance and reliability. Following this review, we have made the decision to discontinue support for these features for debit cards from 13 May 2026, to ensure a more reliable payment experience. Users can continue to reload their eWallet using other available methods in the app, including DuitNow Transfer and manual debit card reload, as well as credit cards and reload PIN. TNG eWallet charges convenience fee for credit card reloads

Take note that TNG eWallet charges a 1 per cent convenience fee of the reload amount for all credit card reloads using a credit card issued by Malaysian banks. This means if you reload RM200 via credit card, you will be charged RM202.

However, if you’re using a credit or debit card issued by a non-Malaysian bank, TNG eWallet charges a higher convenience fee of up to 2.6 per cent of the reload amount.

The convenience fee is waived for reloads using the following:

Reloads via Malaysian-issued debit and prepaid cards

Reloads via Reload PIN credited into Non-Transferable Balance

Reloads via DuitNow Transfer

There’s an SOS feature on TNG eWallet for toll payments via PayDirect and TNG RFID that lets you pass through toll plazas when the balance is insufficient. — SoyaCincau pic

For those who use TNG eWallet for toll payments via PayDirect and TNG RFID, there’s an SOS feature which lets you pass through toll plazas when you have insufficient balance.

The feature was introduced to allow seamless travel when you have insufficient eWallet balance.

However, take note that you’ll need to settle your outstanding SOS balance within 24 hours. — SoyaCincau