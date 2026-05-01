PAPAR, May 1 — The Sabah state government has allocated a total of RM559.85 million to the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) this year to improve food security and the self-sufficiency rate (SSR).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said various efforts have also been and are being implemented by the government to ensure food security in the state, including the development of padi fields throughout the state, including in Papar and surrounding districts such as Membakut, Beaufort and Kuala Penyu.

“In line with the spirit of the Kaamatan Festival which values the harvest, the agriculture sector remains one of the three main pillars that drive the state’s economic growth,” he said at the launching of Sabah state-level Kaamatan Festival here today.

He added that the commitment reflects the state government’s determination to ensure that food security remains strong, especially in today’s uncertain economic and geopolitical situation in the world.

“The progress we have achieved today will not be meaningful without strong unity and cooperation among the people of various races and religions in this state,” he explained, calling on all Sabahans to continue to work hand in hand with the government in making the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya 2.0 a success.

Hajiji said the government would also continue to implement various other initiatives to improve the living standards and socio-economic status of the people, including continuing existing assistance in education, human capital and the well-being of the people.

“This is to ensure inclusive and balanced development throughout the state, so that every level of society can enjoy the prosperity achieved,” he said.

Explaining the rationale for choosing Papar as the host for the launch of the festival, he described it as very fitting because the district is known as one of the fertile paddy growing centres in the state of Sabah.

“The Papar district is not only rich in its produce, but also rich in the cultural values and spirit of belonging of its multi-racial community, who live in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. This is the true reflection of the Sabah we are proud of,” he said.

He said Papar also presented very proud changes with several infrastructure and commercial development projects that have been and are being actively implemented, including in Benoni and the surrounding areas of Kinarut.

After the Pan Borneo Highway project is fully completed, he said Papar also has great potential to emerge as a major stopover location for visitors from Brunei and Sarawak.

As a gesture of knowing the pulse of the residents, the Chief Minister also announced an allocation of RM1 million for the construction of a covered futsal court complete with a grandstand for this district. — Bernama