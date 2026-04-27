KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Judges across all levels have been instructed to remain on duty during court recess periods, with Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh stressing that the break does not amount to leave but a continuation of judicial responsibilities.

According to a report by The Star, a circular issued on Thursday said court operations would continue despite the pause in regular hearings and trials.

Registry offices at the Federal Court, Court of Appeal and High Courts will remain open as usual, while urgent matters during the June 1 to June 12 recess will be handled by designated duty judges.

In Malaysia, court vacations are scheduled pauses in the legal calendar — typically around May to June and November to December — allowing judges to focus on writing judgments, conducting research and addressing case backlogs, rather than attending full hearings.

All judges and judicial commissioners are expected to carry out their duties during this period unless they are on approved leave, with the directive taking immediate effect. It also underscored the need to use the recess productively to prepare written grounds of judgment and improve case management efficiency.

The Malaysian Bar, in a circular dated April 21, said it had been notified by the Office of the Chief Justice of the upcoming recess, adding that Federal Court judges Lee Swee Seng and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah have been assigned to hear urgent applications during the period.

A judiciary source described the directive as an internal memo aimed at ensuring judges remain active during the recess.

“They have to continue working, including doing their research and planning for upcoming trials or hearings,” the source said.

The move reflects a policy outlined by Wan Ahmad Farid earlier this year during his inaugural address at the opening of the Legal Year 2026, where he cautioned judges against delays in issuing written judgments and said those who fail to do so should consider stepping down.

“Writing judgments is part and parcel of a judge’s craft.

“Our duty to give reasons for our decisions ensures that parties, especially those who are dissatisfied with the outcome, are able to understand why they won or lost their case.

“Where appropriate, they can exercise their right of appeal,” he said.

He also acknowledged frustrations among litigants who are unable to file appeals due to delays in receiving written judgments within the stipulated eight-week timeframe.

Despite the warning, Wan Ahmad Farid said the judiciary would support judges facing difficulties in completing their written decisions rather than penalising them.

“Having said that, I am aware of the increasing number of the unwritten grounds of judgment at the High Courts,” he said, adding that justice must not only be delivered impartially but also without delay.

“A judge who carries a backlog of 10 or more outstanding grounds of judgment is carrying a heavy burden, not just for the system, but on their own conscience.

“You know who you are,” he added.