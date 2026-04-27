BANGI, April 27 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is intensifying its transition programme for military personnel nearing the end of their service, with a target of ensuring at least 50 per cent of participants secure employment in the industrial and private sectors.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Mindef, through the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat), is now placing greater emphasis on industry-based transition training, with personnel required to undergo programmes aligned with current labour market needs.

Among the initiatives implemented by Mindef are the Prowira Readiness-to-Work programme, the Veteran Reskilling and Upskilling Programme, and the JanaVeteran Programme.

“(Previously) only 20 to 30 per cent of participants were able to secure jobs after completing (transition) training. We are targeting 5,000 personnel a year who are required to go through transition training prior to receiving pensions.

“We are targeting at least 50 per cent of them to obtain jobs in the industrial sector and private companies with decent income,” he said when officiating the First Convention of the Supreme Council of the Federation of Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans’ Associations (ATM) here today.

Mohamed Khaled said that the government was also funding diploma programmes for serving members in preparation for their transition after completing their service.

“The government pays the cost of obtaining a diploma amounting to at least RM6,500, and for this year, we are targeting 1,000 serving personnel to obtain a diploma,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said that the government would also bear the cost of reskilling and upskilling programmes for veterans to enhance their marketability in the job market.

Speaking at a press conference after the programme, he said Mindef was working with companies such as Boustead Plantations Bhd to provide employment opportunities for veterans interested in venturing into agriculture.

“So there are various efforts, and we also have agricultural programmes that we will carry out with Boustead Plantation.

“Any veteran who owns land can take part in the Boustead Plantation programme to grow cash crops such as ginger and chillies, with Boustead buying the produce,” he said. — Bernama