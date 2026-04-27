KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has rolled out an update to its MyJPJ mobile application on Android and iOS, introducing a refreshed user interface for users nationwide.

According to a report by Astro Awani, the redesigned home screen now features quick access to key functions including summons checks, e-complaints and JPJ announcements.

The update also introduces a shortcut to the inbox, allowing users to view notifications linked to their accounts, along with directory access and profile management features.

A new messaging-based support function powered by the FIFI AI chatbot has also been added on the main page.

However, early tests found the chatbot still has limitations in responding to account-related queries and often directs users back to JPJ’s official website.

Users can update or download the latest version of the MyJPJ app via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to access the new interface.