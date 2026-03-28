KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The critically acclaimed performance that has earned Malaysian-born actress Fish Liew multiple Best Actress awards is coming home, as her Hong Kong film, Someone Like Me, is set for a limited release in local cinemas starting April 9.

The release follows a string of prestigious award wins for Liew, who took home the Best Actress prize at both the 2026 Hong Kong Directors’ Guild Awards and the 32nd Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards for her powerful portrayal of a talented artist living with cerebral palsy.

Her remarkable performance has also secured her a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, where her co-star, Carlos Chan, is also nominated for Best Actor.

In the film, Liew plays Mui, who navigates her disability, societal expectations, and personal desires with a fierce independence.

To prepare for the demanding role, Liew dedicated time to engaging with individuals with physical disabilities, meticulously studying movement and speech rhythms to deliver a performance praised for its authenticity and emotional depth.

This leading role marks a new career peak for Liew, who has steadily built an impressive resume in the competitive Hong Kong film industry.

She previously won Best Supporting Actress at the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in the 2021 biopic Anita and has received multiple nominations throughout her career.

Directed by Tam Wai-ching, Someone Like Me tells a story of connection, dignity, and courage.

The film has garnered international attention for its compassionate storytelling, earning selections at major events like the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.