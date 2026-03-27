KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Pixar’s Hoppers continues to top the charts, strengthening its dominance and marking a strong start for animated titles in 2026.

This week’s list sees several new entries making waves, including the Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand film Kong Tao, which climbs to second place after grossing RM3 million.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows closely, praised for its adrenaline-fuelled, patriotically charged action.

The uplifting space tale Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, and Sony’s latest offering Goat provide more laid-back, entertaining options.

As March nears its end, there is plenty to catch both in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

The live-action second season of One Piece, Walid on Viu, and titles like Medalist and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ are among the highlights.

From big-screen hits to binge-worthy series, as well as music and books, Malay Mail rounds up the must-check-out entertainment picks of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (March 19 to March 22)

Hoppers Kong Tao Dhurandhar: The Revenge Project Hail Mary Goat Youth Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Ultimate Revenge Blades Of The Guardians Thaai Kizhavi

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Mar 16 to Mar 22)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

One Piece: Season 2 Phantom Lawyer: Season 1 BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG One Piece: Season 1 Pursuit of Jade: Season 1 Boyfriend on Demand: Limited Series Girl From Nowhere The Reset: Season 1 STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 1st STAGE Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Walid Hening Cinta Running Man (2026) Taxi Driver 3 Bidaah Honour Bloody Flower Phantom Lawyer Sesaat Lebih I Love You So Mochi

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 Paradise: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1 Scrubs: Season 1 Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Season 1 Short Circuit: Season 3 Grey's Anatomy: Season 22 In Your Radiant Season: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 19 to March 25)

Bruno Mars - Risk It All Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran BTS - SWIM Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu BTS - Body to Body Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya BTS - NORMAL Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 19 to March 25)

Aufahanie - Butterfly Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE ALYPH - Ingat NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Mar 06 to Mar 12)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Animal Farm by George Orwell (Signet Classics) Early Mornings at the Laksa Cafe by Janet Tay (Vintage UK)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Manglish: Malaysian English at its Wackiest by Lee Su Kim & Stephen J. Hall (World Scientific Press) The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (HODDER & STOUGHTON) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) When I Was a Kid 2 by Cheeming Boey (Chee Ming Boey) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Awas Jangan Jatuh (Cinta)! by Leesophielia (Ink Loaf Publication) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Self-Published) Pada Subuh Yang Membawaku Pergi by Yaya Samad (Mangosteen Publication PLT) Buat Ayah Yang Dirindui by Damien Yong (Novel IMAN Sdn Bhd)

Source: MPH