PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) holders whose licences have expired for more than 36 months will not qualify for the targeted BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy, said Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He explained that eligibility for the BUDI95 subsidy depends on the licence’s status and reminded all LMM holders to renew their licences within the prescribed period to keep them active and maintain their eligibility.

“An active LMM is defined as a licence that has not expired for more than 36 months from its last renewal date. Within this period, holders remain eligible for the BUDI95 subsidy,” he said.

Aedy Fadly added that holders of licences that have expired for more than 36 months cannot renew them automatically and must retake the driving competency test at any accredited driving institute.

Aedy Fadly also emphasised that anyone driving a motor vehicle must ensure their driving licence remains valid and has not expired.

“RTD remains committed to delivering services that are efficient, transparent, and integrity-driven, in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration to safeguard the well-being of the people,” he added. — Bernama