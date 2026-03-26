KUCHING, March 26 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Branch Chairperson Datuk Lily Yong Lee Lee has confirmed that she has been sacked from the party.

“Not rumours, not suspended, it is expulsion from SUPP,” she said when contacted.

Without elaborating on the timeline, Yong said via WhatsApp that she and her branch secretary had been served with letters regarding the matter.

On the reason for her expulsion, Yong hinted it was related to allegations that she or her branch had failed to provide concrete evidence to substantiate claims of irregularities in the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) programme, based on a statement issued on July 3, 2025.

SUPP reportedly said the statement could have potentially harmed the party’s credibility and public confidence.

“This is the truth of what is happening that I can answer. Other than that, I am unwilling to say,” she added.

SUPP Kuching Branch is expected to hold a meeting later, with observers believing the agenda will include their next steps following Yong’s expulsion.

Yong previously served as a one-term assemblywoman for Padungan from 2001 to 2006.

She defeated Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Chong Chieng Jen by a majority of 1,033 votes in the 2001 state election, but lost to Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Dominique Ng by a majority of 1,417 votes in 2006.

Despite her defeat, Yong remained active in politics at both central and branch levels.

She is also a former SUPP Vice President, a position she relinquished in April 2022 to focus on branch and grassroots politics.

Yong was previously rumoured to be involved in a controversy during the 2021 Sarawak state election, when she protested the party’s choice of candidate for the Padungan seat, which led to her being referred to SUPP’s disciplinary committee. — The Borneo Post