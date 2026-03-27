TAWAU, March 27 — A man, who is also a store worker, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking more than 3kg of drugs earlier this month.

Hadriansyah Sabran, 42, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused is charged with trafficking 3,071.04 grams of methamphetamine at a vehicle storage facility premises in Lorong Yong Luk, Jalan Sin Onn, here on March 13 at about 7.30pm.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

The prosecution was handled by prosecuting officer Jeffrey Kadisun, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court did not allow bail and set April 27 for mention and for the submission of the chemical report. — Bernama