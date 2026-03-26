KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Civil servants will be allowed to work from home (WFH) on a phased and selective basis as part of more flexible working arrangements being considered by the government to cushion the impact of rising oil prices stemming from the US-Iran conflict, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this evening.

Anwar also urged the private sector to adopt similar measures.

“Measures under consideration include the decision to introduce more flexible working arrangements, such as working from home. Civil servants will be allowed, in phases and on a selective basis, to work from home.

“I believe, God willing, that beyond the public sector, we will also encourage the private sector to implement similar practices, as has long been adopted by several companies and banks,” he said in a special address this evening.

The prime minister said the government will continue to uphold fiscal discipline and guard against wastage and leakages, while ensuring Malaysia’s economic growth remains resilient despite external pressures linked to the geopolitical situation.

“Despite the global slowdown, Malaysia continues to attract strong interest and remains an active investment destination, as demonstrated by the announcements we have made even amid ongoing crises and conflicts, with many investors still choosing to come,” he said.

Anwar added that both the public and private sectors must continue working diligently to strengthen the nation’s economic capacity in facing spillover effects from the conflict, including pressures on global energy prices and supply chains.

He expressed hope that Malaysia will remain peaceful and resilient, enabling the country to further improve its economic capabilities despite ongoing global headwinds.