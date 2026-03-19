SEOUL, March 19 — K-pop fans love a plot twist, but this one’s hitting a little too close to home.

A potential split within ZEROBASEONE is stirring major debate across the fandom, after four members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin and Han Yujin — opted not to extend their contracts and are now gearing up for a fresh debut of their own.

According to South Korean outlet Xportsnews, a representative from YH Entertainment confirmed that the quartet is preparing to launch a new group, with local reports pointing to a May 26 debut under the name “N Double.”

While details remain under wraps, the timing alone has fans raising eyebrows.

ZEROBASEONE — the nine-member group formed through Mnet’s Boys Planet in 2023 — is nearing the end of its original two-and-a-half-year run, with activities now set to wrap in March after a short extension.

But here’s where things get spicy: the group is reportedly planning a May comeback as a five-member unit featuring Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae and Park Gunwook — right around the same window “N Double” is expected to debut.

Yes, that could mean former bandmates going head-to-head.

Unsurprisingly, the fandom is split.

Some fans aren’t ready to let go of the full nine-member dynamic, with one likening the situation to “a red bean bun without filling,” while others admitted they had hoped the group would stay intact until the very end.

At the same time, curiosity is bubbling over the new unit — especially with several popular members in the mix — raising questions about where fan loyalties might land.

Still, plenty are holding the line.

“ZEROBASEONE is still ZEROBASEONE,” some fans insisted, with others saying the shake-up could even strengthen the group’s core fandom.

One comment summed up the mood: intrigued, but loyal — “I’m curious about N Double, but if they go head-to-head, I’ll support ZEROBASEONE.”

For longtime K-pop watchers, this kind of transition isn’t exactly new. Project groups born from survival shows often come with expiry dates, and what follows is usually a scramble of re-debuts, solo moves and reshuffled line-ups.

But rarely does it play out like this — with overlapping timelines, shared origins, and the real possibility of direct competition.

Now, as both sides prepare to step into their next chapter, fans are left wondering: Is this the start of a rivalry… or just a new way to stan twice as hard?