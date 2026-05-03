SUNGAI PETANI, May 3 — An elderly man is feared drowned after he was believed to have fallen into a river in Kampung Padang Tengah, Tikam Batu, today. The victim has been identified as Mohamad Khalid @ Halim Salleh, aged 83.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 officer and senior operations commander, Fire Supt Bryan Del Bungkias, said an emergency call was received at 8.55 am.

He said the victim is suspected to have fallen into a drainage ditch near his home, based on his blanket found at the edge of the water. The distance from his house to the ditch is approximately 30 metres.

A team of officers and firefighters from the Tikam Batu Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene to conduct search-and-rescue operations.

Bryan said the Water Rescue Team and the Royal Malaysia Police K9 unit have also been called in to help.

He added that members of the Water Rescue Team conducted dives in the area where the victim is believed to have fallen at 10.44 am, while searches along the riverbank are actively underway. — Bernama