KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A married couple were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit from behind by a car at Jalan Ampang near Menara Great Eastern early yesterday morning, in an incident involving a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said in the 5.34 am incident, the 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said initial investigations found that a Toyota Vios driven by a 24-year-old local man lost control before crashing into the rear of the victims’ Honda Wave Alpha motorcycle.

“Police have taken blood and urine samples from the driver for toxicology tests at the Chemistry Department as he is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The driver is currently receiving treatment in the Red Zone of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for head injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri said the driver’s friend, a 23-year-old front passenger, was also injured and is being treated in the Red Zone of HKL, while another rear passenger sustained minor injuries and has had his statement recorded.

“The bodies of the couple were claimed by their family yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving,” he said.

Members of the public or witnesses with information on the incident are urged to contact the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama