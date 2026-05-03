​KAJANG, May 3 — The remains of a nine-year-old girl who was found drowned in Sungai Langat at noon today will be laid to rest at the Sungai Long Muslim Cemetery in Hulu Langat tonight.

Earlier, a post-mortem on Nur Qaseh Deandra Mohd Qayyum was completed at the Kajang Hospital Forensic Department at 3.47pm.

Her body was then bathed and shrouded at the hospital before being transported by hearse at 6pm to Taman Rakan Mosque in Cheras for funeral prayers.

The victim was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team at 12.17pm, about 10.6 kilometres from where she was reported to have fallen.

Last Friday, she was believed to have been swept away by strong currents while trying to retrieve a ball that had fallen into a drain as she was playing with friends at an apartment area in Bandar Mahkota Cheras. — Bernama