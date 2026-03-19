KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — More than 80 new Hari Raya songs have dropped this year, flooding the festive soundscape with everything from retro pop to punk rock.

Here are 10 that cut through the noise — and deserve a spot on your balik kampung playlist.

1. Siti Nurhaliza — Beraya Dengan Saya

National songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza returns with another Raya track, Beraya Dengan Saya, blending traditional pop with modern elements.

Despite Siti’s vocal powerhouse presence, the track initially drew flak from some fans on TikTok who preferred her older, more traditional songs — prompting the singer herself to respond.

One user commented that Siti should stop producing new songs as her older catalogue is evergreen enough, which led Siti to reply with advice, asking the user not to move on from her older songs as she still needs fans to keep listening to them for them to remain evergreen.

In a more recent update, the Sesuci Lebaran singer also announced a special Hari Raya-themed concert set to take place on April 10 at Zepp KL.

2. Marsha Milan — Dendang Raya

Fresh off her 2025 Anugerah Juara Lagu win, Marsha Milan leans into a chill, feel-good groove with Dendang Raya, where brass sections and a Brazilian-inspired beat give the song an ‘Old Malaya’ jazz club vibe.

The track arrives with a retro-styled music video featuring Marsha in a modern Nyonya kebaya.

“Music trends may come and go, but retro sounds and rhythms always hold a special place and remain timelessly relevant—especially when the festive season arrives,” Marsha wrote in her YouTube caption.

3. Dayang Nurfaizah — Senyum Gugur Di Penghujung Doa

You might need tissues for this one. Dayang Nurfaizah doesn’t hold back with Senyum Gugur Di Penghujung Doa, a poignant track for those who have lost parents or loved ones and find festive mornings especially difficult.

Even the title — ‘A Smile Falls at the End of a Prayer’ — hints at its emotional weight.

The song was produced and composed in collaboration with Hael Husaini and prominent composer and lyricist Iqie Hugh.

4. Aisha Retno — Jodoh Lebaran

After making waves in 2024 with Ketipak Ketipung Raya, Aisha Retno looks set for another hit with Jodoh Lebaran.

The song has been praised for its blend of Joget Melayu and zapin, while incorporating elements of Raya musical theatre.

It has also sparked dance trends online, with local legends such as Siti Nurhaliza and Mas Idayu praising the track on social media — even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has used the song in one of his social media posts.

The music video, which has garnered over four million views on YouTube, is also earning attention for its locations, including Central Market and the newly restored Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad.

5. No Good — Triple Pay

Kelantanese punk rock band No Good delivers a rare Raya entry with Triple Pay, a love letter to working-class heroes who spend the festive season on the job.

Gritty riffs, raw vocals, and their signature Kelantanese slang paint a bittersweet picture of those working far from home, carrying nothing but longing for their families.

6. Margasatwa — Gembira Raya (Bersama Semoola)

If Triple Pay captures the grind, then Margasatwa’s Gembira Raya feels like the dream waiting at the end of it — a colourful, nostalgic homecoming.

Known for their neo-psychedelic and Nusantara rock sound, the band pairs it here with Kimal’s old-school vocal style, giving the track a distinctly vintage texture.

7. Alpha ft Hael Husaini — Raya Macam Raya

If you’re after something upbeat and K-pop-coded, Raya Macam Raya by boy band Alpha featuring Hael Husaini ticks the box.

The track carries a slick, electric sound and even samples the late Puan Sri Saloma’s iconic Selamat Hari Raya.

8. De Fam — Pok Pek Raya

After the viral success of Alamak Raya Lagi in 2024, De Fam returns with another earworm in Pok Pek Raya.

The track doubles as social satire, poking fun at the ‘mak cik bawang’ figures and their relentless festive questioning.

“Pok Pek Raya’s” punchy beat, paired with De Fam’s choreography, will likely spawn TikTok dance trends this Raya — you’ve been warned.

9. 3P — Setahun Sekali

Local C-pop group 3P flips their Chinese New Year hit Shíguāng Dà’ěr lóng (The Time Loan Shark) into a Raya version with Setahun Sekali.

Switching to Bahasa Malaysia gives the track a fresh identity, while maintaining its signature energy.

Much like their original music video, which spotlighted the Chinese community, this version turns its lens to Malay culture — from festive outfits to kampung settings — delivering an unmistakably Malaysian feel.

10. Faizal Tahir ft Senariounion — Bila Lagi Nak Jumpa

Faizal Tahir teams up with comedy troupe Senariounion (formerly Senario) for Bila Lagi Nak Jumpa.

Blending the DNA of ‘90s Irama Malaysia with modern pop-rock, the track is as nostalgic as it is current.

The music video, featuring the full Senariounion cast, taps into their golden-era slapstick charm — and has already clocked over a million views since its March 6 release.