KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Local actress Tracie Sinidol has been making waves in the acting industry and getting praise for her performances in Gadis Masa and Hilang Dalam Rindu.

After her film debut in 2023 with KK Knockout and a small role in last year’s Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, the Sabahan is set to appear in her third feature film, the upcoming biker action Malaikat Malam, as Ratna, a runaway blind girl.

Speaking with Malay Mail at yesterday’s iftar event held in collaboration with the Malaysian Association for the Blind, Tracie talked about preparations she made to portray her character authentically on screen.

Besides learning to read Braille, she also learned how to hold the mobility canes the way blind people would in real life.

To prepare for the role, she also watched other films as reference, including Hong Kong’s A Moment of Romance.

Tracie also revealed that a 2024 shuttlecock accident, which temporarily caused vision loss in her left eye, helped her draw on real-life experience for her portrayal of Ratna in the film.

“It’s quite challenging because it’s a character I haven’t played before, and it’s something new.

“I needed to be outside my comfort zone,” said the 2022 Dewi Remaja pageant winner.

“Of course, when we act normally, our expressions can be big, but for this character, you can’t make your movements too large.

“Because if a person has vision problems, every gesture is limited.

“They can’t see everything, so they are always careful with their steps,” she added.

She noted that Malaikat Malam will stand apart from previous biker films because it offers unique lessons for viewers.

The movie specifically portrays the life of Mat Rempit, highlighting not only their challenges but also the positive aspects of their world.

“There are also a lot of takeaways and lessons that we can learn from this film about friendship, family, and romance.”

Malaikat Malam will star Syafiq Kyle as Azam, a street racer who runs a motorcycle workshop with his friends.

Already responsible for caring for his older brother, who has health issues, Azam’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Ratna, and their growing bond begins to strain his friendships at the workshop.

The cast will also feature Amir Nafis, Kodi Rasheed, Que Haidar, Juzzthin, Akmal Asyraf, Riezman Khuzaimi, Cat Farish, and Razib Salimin.

Produced by Viper Studios, Skop Productions, Astro Shaw, and Primeworks Studios, the film is ready to meet audiences in cinemas this Syawal, starting March 26.