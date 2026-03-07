KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The cast of upcoming Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand horror film Kong Tao will embark on a promotional tour in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Selagor from March 17 to 20 ahead of its nationwide release.

Legendary Hong Kong actor Philip Keung, known for his roles as Kong Yiu-wai in Shock Wave (2017) and Travis Tung in Tracey (2018), will join the tour.

He will be accompanied by Thai actress Kao Supassara Thanachat (Hormones, Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad), Singaporean actors Glenn Yong (The King of Musang King, Ah Girls Go Army) and Mayiduo, as well as Malaysian actor Eric Lay.

The tour will feature two premiere events, the first in Penang on March 17 at the Mega Cineplex Prai foyer, Megamal Pinang, and the second on March 18 at TGV Cinemas, Sunway Pyramid, Selangor.

In addition to the premieres, the cast will make special appearances at several major shopping centres, including Gurney Plaza in Penang, AEON Bukit Tinggi in Klang, Sunway Velocity, and AEON Cheras Selatan, building excitement ahead of the film’s March 19 release.

Kong Tao is directed by Peiji Goh (The Locksmith), with Yong Choon Lin (Paskal) serving as cinematographer and Chiah Choon Hang producing.

The film has been described as a “black magic encyclopedia”, exploring legends and rituals associated with occult practices.

The story follows Thai journalist Fon, who investigates a mysterious mass black magic incident involving a group of students years earlier.

During her investigation, she encounters four YouTubers – Morning, Wei Kang, Qingchuan and Weien – who travel to Thailand for a paranormal exploration.

After returning home, disturbing events begin to haunt them.

Believing they may be cursed, Fon seeks help from a white sorcerer, leading her to uncover a shocking and terrifying truth.

Development and research for the film began in 2022, with filming starting in May 2024. The project has drawn attention for its daring subject matter.

Keung, Kao, Yong, Mayiduo and Lay star alongside Malaysian actors Bront Palarae, Yumi Wong, Freddie Wong, Datuk Chiah Chye Kee, Tony Eusoff, and others.

Kong Tao is presented by Mega Films Distribution and produced by Distinct Entertainment, de Kangaroo Pictures, Amphibia Films, King Kong Media Production, Clover Films, Think Media, and Sing Lian Ping.

The film is supported by Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Finas, and distributed by Mega Films Distribution, with Infinity Picture and de Kangaroo Pictures serving as production partners.