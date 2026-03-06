Logo
Most Read
The IGP said the suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were detained in coordinated raids conducted in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah and Terengganu. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Police confirm arrest of six Malaysian youths, three minors, in Islamic State‑linked extremist crackdown

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the seizure of the LeakBase database. — Picture courtesy of DOJ
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

US DOJ announces LeakBase takedown; MACC confirms seizure of Malaysia‑hosted servers

Siew Pui Yi (right) holds a picture of her former manager Lai Kai Jian, with lawyer K. Mahendren in George Town, Penang, on July 29, 2024. — Picture by Opalyn Mok
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Court grants remand of ‘Mentos’ Lai in case linked to RM4.3m dispute with influencer MsPuiYi

The tourism minister disposed of 14.21 million Timberwell shares at 90 sen each, representing nearly 16 per cent of the company. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Tiong King Sing disposes of entire Timberwell stake after accepting takeover offer

Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by debris after a rocket interception in a residential area near Tel Aviv on March 5, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 13 h ago

Explosions rock Tel Aviv as Iran targets ‘heart of Israel’ in retaliatory strike

National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik compete during the Petronas Malaysia Open 2026 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on January 10, 2026. — Bernama pic
Sports  / 11 h ago

Friendly fire as Malaysia’s Aaron-Wooi Yik and Man-Tee face off for All England semi-final spot

Ihor Komarov, 28, was identified from DNA samples taken from the dismembered body and compared to those of his mother, Bali police spokesman Ariasandy told reporters in Denpasar, the capital of Bali. — Picture from social media
World  / 5 h ago

Body parts on Bali beach identified as kidnapped, tortured Ukrainian tourist, say Indonesian police

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced that the party is opening its doors unconditionally to former members and new supporters. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Forgive, forget, rejoin: This Ramadan, Zahid says Umno will welcome back former members who were expelled or suspended

Zobaidul Amin, 28, was extradited from Malaysia to Alaska on March 4. — Picture via X/FBI Director Kash Patel
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

FBI extradites Bangladeshi man from Malaysia to Alaska in sweeping child exploitation case

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to members of the media after Friday prayers at Musolla IOI City Mall in Putrajaya March 6, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Anwar advises Malaysians against wasteful spending as Middle East conflict risks wider economic impact

Malaysians stranded in the Middle East following geopolitical tensions in the region landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang March 5, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

First group of Malaysians stranded by Middle East airspace shutdown return safely to KL

An undated file photograph shows the entrance to the State Courts in Singapore.
Singapore  / 11 h ago

‘Takes two hands to clap’: Singapore father jailed 17 years after blaming teen daughter for sexual abuse

Surplus Pulau Pinang chairman Sophian Mohd Zain shaking hands with Kuil Sri Dewi Muniswarar committee chairman M. Karthikesan.
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

Surplus Pulau Pinang drops planned demonstration at Bukit Mertajam temple after talks with police

A navy vessel sails in the Strait of Hormuz on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 11 h ago

US sinks 30 Iranian ships, targets missile factories as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ enters new phase

FashionValet founder Datin Vivy Yusof, and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar arrive at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court March 6, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Court allows FashionValet’s Vivy Yusof, husband Fadzarudin temporary access to passports for Haj visa arrangements

404

The page you're looking for does not exist!