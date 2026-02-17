KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The cast of the blockbuster film Back to the Past has released a special Lunar New Year music video to celebrate with fans, as the movie's Malaysian box office earnings surpassed the RM15 million mark.

The nearly four-minute clip features stars Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Jessica Hsuan, Sonija Kwok, and Kevin Chu performing a festive rendition of the film’s main theme song, “Tin Ming Jui Ko,” against the backdrop of Hong Kong.

The video concludes with the cast extending their heartfelt New Year wishes to their supporters.

The celebration comes as the film continues its phenomenal run in local cinemas.

After a strong opening where it collected RM10.2 million in its first 11 days, its momentum has not slowed, now crossing the RM15 million milestone during the festive Chinese New Year period.

The film, a big-screen continuation of the classic 2001 TVB series A Step into the Past, has resonated deeply with Malaysian audiences, a fact underscored by the thousands of fans who recently thronged Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for a special meet-and-greet session with the cast.

Back to the Past will continue to screen in selected cinemas during the Chinese New Year holidays.