KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — PAS remains intent on leading Perikatan Nasional (PN) despite the current turmoil in Bersatu.

According to Harian Metro, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said a candidate for the position has already been identified and the appointment will be confirmed this Sunday.

“We have agreed to lead PN, and the new chairman will be from PAS. This has also been agreed upon by other component parties within PN.

“Previously, there were claims that some parties opposed a PAS chairman, but this issue no longer arises as everyone has now agreed to the appointment,” he said.

He made the remarks after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at the residence of Gabungan Pertubuhan Tionghua president Datuk Oie Poh Choon in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, today.

Takiyuddin further said that the PAS candidate for PN chairman will be formally presented at an extraordinary Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Earlier, Takiyuddin, who is also PN deputy secretary-general, stated that the special extraordinary meeting for appointing the new PN chairman is scheduled for Sunday.

He added that the meeting will address two agendas: acceptance of the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the appointment of the new chairman.