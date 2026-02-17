KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Chinese New Year celebrations aren’t just about family reunions and big, glorious feasts.

For many film fans, it’s also the time of year when we settle in, hit play, and return to the movies that bring back the warmth, laughter and unmistakable festive spirit of the season.

In Malaysia, that habit runs deep.

Most of us grew up with our own rotation of must-watch Chinese New Year titles — and this writer is no exception.

Mandarin and Cantonese films were a fixture in the living room every CNY, a tradition that feels just as comforting now as it did back then.

Hong Kong and Chinese blockbusters still set the tone each festive season, but Malaysian audiences have been showing plenty of love to local productions too.

Last year alone, Vince Chong’s Close Your Kopitiam soared past RM13 million at the box office, while Matt Lai’s Money Games wasn’t far behind with RM9.45 million.

So, with the new year on the horizon — and recognising that “best” truly depends on who you ask — Malay Mail takes a look back (in no particular order) at the CNY films that got people talking, not only here at home but all around the world.

Some were festive releases, others became annual staples simply because they’re endlessly rewatchable, and a few aren’t even set during CNY — yet somehow, they’ve become part of the season anyway, because we just can’t imagine this time of year without them.

‘Ne Zha 2’, inspired by Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel ‘Investiture of the Gods’, went on to shatter multiple global box office records. — Picture via YouTube/A24

‘Ne Zha 2’ (2025)

The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 expands the legendary tale rooted in Xu Zhonglin’s Investiture of the Gods.

Premiering in China on January 29, 2025 — the first day of Lunar New Year — the film amplified the success of its 2019 predecessor.

Directed by Jiaozi, the sequel earned widespread praise for its lush, high-end visuals that many critics said rivalled Hollywood.

Its exploration of destiny, identity and belonging resonated globally, propelling it to become the highest-grossing film of 2025 and the first animated movie to surpass US$2 billion worldwide.

‘YOLO’, directed by and starring Jia Ling (left), was celebrated for its heartfelt and relatable portrayal of personal transformation. — Picture via Sony

‘YOLO’ (2024)

Released during the Lunar New Year season in China, YOLO (You Only Live Once) became a runaway hit.

Directed by and starring Jia Ling, alongside Lei Jiayin, the film follows Du Leying, a woman struggling with self-worth who takes up boxing to change her life.

Audiences embraced its sincerity and raw humour, and it went on to gross US$484.5 million, making it the top Chinese film of 2024.

‘Hidden Blade’ (2023)

A sleek period spy thriller by Cheng Er, Hidden Blade debuted on January 22, 2023, during the festive period.

Set against the War of Resistance, it’s a tale of espionage and double-crossing, anchored by standout performances from Tony Leung and Wang Yibo.

Its intricate storytelling earned it US$139 million globally and multiple accolades, including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Editing at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards.

‘Kung Fu Hustle’ (2004)

No CNY film list is complete without Kung Fu Hustle.

Stephen Chow’s iconic martial-arts comedy has long been synonymous with festive rewatches.

Its absurdist, “live-action cartoon” energy, unlikely heroes and unforgettable fight scenes keep it evergreen — a film families across the world continue to revisit every Lunar New Year.

‘All’s Well, Ends Well’ (1992)

A true Hong Kong CNY classic, Clifton Ko’s All’s Well, Ends Well remains beloved for its chaotic family dynamics and mo lei tau (“nonsensical”) humour.

The film’s witty spoofs and warm family themes made it a massive hit, grossing HK$49 million and spawning seven sequels.

‘A Chinese Odyssey’, starring Stephen Chow and directed by Jeffrey Lau, remains a CNY favourite and an enduring cultural phenomenon. — Picture via Netflix

‘A Chinese Odyssey Part One & Two’ (1995)

Stephen Chow’s fantasy-comedy duo remains a sentimental favourite.

Directed by Jeffrey Lau, the films reinvent Journey to the West through the character Joker, a reincarnation of the Monkey King.

Though not smash hits on release, they became cult classics over the years, helped by Chow’s Best Actor win at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards.

The iconic ‘Ip Man’ stars Donnie Yen, seen here in the unforgettable scene where he battles 10 karate black belts. — Picture via Mandarin Films

‘Ip Man’ (2008)

While not CNY releases, the Ip Man films have become seasonal favourites, especially the Donnie Yen-led instalments.

The first film is still the standout — thanks to that iconic “10 black belts” showdown and Yen’s dignified portrayal of the martial arts grandmaster.

The series' crisp Wing Chun choreography and emotional arcs make it a popular family pick every Lunar New Year.

‘Detective Chinatown 3’ became the biggest CNY release of 2021 and ranked among the year’s top-grossing films. — Picture via Prime Video

‘Detective Chinatown 3' (2021)

One of the biggest CNY box office giants of all time, Detective Chinatown 3 premiered on February 12, 2021.

Following detectives Tang Ren and Qin Feng in Tokyo, the film blends slapstick, mystery and family-friendly fun.

With massive festive marketing behind it, it delivered a historic opening and grossed more than US$686 million worldwide.

‘Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Bruce Lee films have long been part of festive TV marathons, especially for those who grew up in the 1970s.

Enter the Dragon remains a household staple — and one of the most influential martial arts films in cinema history.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

A modern favourite, Everything Everywhere All at Once offers a multiverse spin on family, identity and reconciliation.

Its themes hit especially hard during CNY, and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s starring role makes it a point of pride for Malaysian audiences.

The film swept the 2023 Oscars with seven wins, rewriting history in the process.

The next act in CNY cinema

Festive viewing goes far beyond awards and box office numbers. From King of Comedy and Fist of Fury to Kung Fu Panda, countless titles continue to shape the way families celebrate the season.

As for 2026, audiences can look forward to new festive releases including the Hong Kong–Malaysian Mama, Not Again! and the Malaysian–Singaporean Ah Beng vs Liang Po Po, both arriving on February 17.

It’s shaping up to be a lively and cinematic Lunar New Year.