SENAI, Feb 17 — Tourism Malaysia marked the arrival of tourists at 13 major entry points nationwide in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, as part of efforts to strengthen destination branding ahead of the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year (2026VMY) campaign.

The programme took place at key airports and strategic locations, including Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, Subang Airport, Langkawi, Perak, Penang, Johor, and Sarawak, featuring festive activities to create a memorable welcome for domestic and international visitors.

In Johor, arriving tourists at Senai International Airport, including visitors from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, were greeted with a lion dance, the presentation of mandarin oranges symbolising good luck and prosperity, and official TMM2026 souvenirs.

Tourism Malaysia welcomed visitors at 13 major entry points nationwide with festive activities ahead of the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year campaign. — Bernama pic

The programme also included a yee sang ceremony and appearances by the 2026 VMY mascots, Wira and Manja, in festive attire.

Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said welcoming tourists at entry points reflects Malaysia’s commitment to showcasing cultural diversity as a key tourism strength.

“Today, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, we are at Senai International Airport to greet tourists from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, with a lively reception that highlights Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

“We hope to encourage more visitors to explore Johor, which celebrates festivals such as Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, and Deepavali throughout the year,” he told a press conference after the programme here.

Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar poses with greeters in traditional attire as they welcome tourists from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, during Chinese New Year celebrations and the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign at Senai International Airport, February 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

He added that initiatives at international gateways leave a lasting impression on visitors, encourage repeat visits, and support sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

The reception aligns with Tourism Malaysia’s strategy to position Malaysia as a safe, friendly, and culturally diverse destination, in line with the 2026VMY and Visit Johor Year 2026.

Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd (SATSSB) Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Ayu said the airport serves as more than just a transportation hub, it is the “first face” of a destination.

“Through such celebrations, we not only showcase Malaysia’s cultural diversity, but also create a unique and memorable arrival experience for visitors to Johor,” he said. — Bernama