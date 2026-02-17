KOTA BHARU, Feb 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will hold an extraordinary meeting this Saturday (February 22) to discuss the appointment of a new chairman to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

PN Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the meeting is scheduled at 3pm after the PAS Central Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“This extraordinary meeting will be convened in accordance with the coalition’s constitution, which permits such a meeting when at least half of the key leadership of the member parties agree.

“Currently, there are four parties in PN. When two parties have expressed their agreement, then an extraordinary meeting can be held. So far, all parties, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), have agreed,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Commenting further, Takiyuddin said the meeting's agenda will focus on two main matters, namely approving the resignation of the PN chairman and subsequently appointing a new PN chairman.

“The issue of the appointment of the Opposition Leader is not included in the official agenda of the meeting, but we do not rule out the possibility of the matter being raised,” he said.

On December 30, Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced his resignation as PN chairman, effective January 1, 2026. — Bernama