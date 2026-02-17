KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Several Bersatu divisions, including Padang Rengas, Bukit Gelugor and Tapah, have dissolved, with committee members resigning and leaving the party, citing a loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Harian Metro, the decisions were made after special division meetings, following concerns over the party’s direction and recent disciplinary actions against senior members.

In Padang Rengas, the entire divisional committee, including acting division chief Mazelan Ibrahim and Srikandi chief Zainun Nur Muhammad Risat, stepped down with immediate effect.

“With the resignation of the entire divisional committee, the division is officially dissolved,” the statement said, noting the decision was made voluntarily.

Srikandi Bersatu Bukit Gelugor also announced the immediate dissolution of its committee. Chief Nor Azah Abdul Aziz said the move followed consultations at the divisional level and careful consideration to protect members’ interests.

She added that the division would continue serving the community through other platforms to be announced later.

In Tapah, all divisional committee members resigned and left the party after a special meeting, citing loss of confidence in Muhyiddin and the expulsion of their division chief.

These resignations come after Bersatu expelled 17 members, including deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and several Members of Parliament and state assemblymen, for alleged violations of Clause 9.1.4 of the party constitution.

Expelled members may appeal to the party’s appeals board within 14 days.

Earlier, divisions in Larut and Lembah Pantai also dissolved for similar reasons, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among grassroots leaders.