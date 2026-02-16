LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 — Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s steamy adaptation of the classic Emily Bronte novel, charmed moviegoers in North America over the four-day US holiday weekend, raking in US$40 million (RM156 million), industry estimates showed yesterday.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff, features original songs from Charli XCX, and has especially connected with women over the Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day holiday, experts said.

“This is an outstanding opening for a romance film. The weekend figure is four times the average for the genre,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“The classic material, good-looking actors and steamy treatment are connecting.”

Debuting in second place at US$32 million in the United States was Sony family-friendly animated flick GOAT, produced by NBA Superstar Stephen Curry, about an under-sized goat who wants to join a basketball-like “roarball” team.

Curry is part of the voice cast, which also includes Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour (Stranger Things), Gabrielle Union and country star Jelly Roll.

“This is an excellent opening for a family animation picture, at well above average levels for a single-episode film,” Gross said, noting positive reviews.

Amazon MGM’s heist thriller Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo, landed in third place with US$17.8 million, Exhibitor Relations reported.

In fourth place at US$10.7 million was horror flick Send Help from 20th Century, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as a woman and her boss trying to survive on a deserted island after their plane crashes.

And in fifth place was Angel Studios rom-com Solo Mio starring comedian Kevin James as a groom left at the altar in Italy. It earned US$7.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

Zootopia 2 (US$5 million)

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (US$4.1 million)

Iron Lung (US$3.9 million)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (US$3.8 million)

Dracula (US$3.3 million) — AFP