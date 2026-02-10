KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Malaysia-Hong Kong film Mama, Not Again! Is set to deliver a dose of comedy and heartwarming family drama when it opens in cinemas on the first day of Chinese New Year, February 17.

Directed by Malaysian filmmaker Teddie Chin, the film boasts a star-studded cast led by Hong Kong actors Oscar Leung, Joel Chan, Bob Lam, and Christine Ng, alongside Malaysian actor Daniel Fong.

The story centres on a mother who decides to remarry a much younger man, forcing her adult children to confront an awkward and hilarious situation.

At the film’s premiere at DADI Cinema, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday, the cast shared that the set was filled with laughter, despite a gruelling schedule and a tight budget.

“The whole crew was laughing almost every day, from the moment we started work until we wrapped. That may be the most precious part of this film,” said Chan, who not only acted but was also involved in the production.

The cast of ‘Mama Not Again’ interact with fans at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on February 9, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

He joked that the biggest challenge was the budget and praised Ng for agreeing to join the cast for a “very modest fee.”

Leung, who also made his screenwriting debut, quipped that juggling multiple roles nearly drove him “mentally crazy,” while Ng admitted she struggled not to laugh during her co-stars’ antics.

Lam, fresh from his Best Male Host win at the TVB Anniversary Awards, said he hoped the on-set fun would translate into box office success.

For Malaysian actor Daniel Fong, who shares a romantic storyline with Ng, making his film debut alongside seasoned Hong Kong actors was a great honour.

He admitted that his biggest challenge was delivering his Cantonese dialogue but was grateful for the guidance he received from the senior cast members.

Director Teddie Chin confirmed that the cast’s camaraderie was a highlight of the shoot, revealing that some behind-the-scenes bloopers were even included in the final cut to showcase their off-camera chemistry.