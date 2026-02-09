KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A woman entrepreneur cited oversight in renewing her road tax and insurance since 2018 — claiming the matters were previously handled by family members — after she was detained yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Hamidi Adam said the woman, who was driving a Bentley Continental, was stopped during a Special Luxury Operation along Jalan Tun Razak, according to Berita Harian.

He said checks found that the luxury vehicle was registered in her name and that she had committed several offences, including having an expired road tax, no insurance coverage and no valid Competent Driving Licence (CDL).

“Investigations revealed that the road tax and insurance for the luxury vehicle had not been renewed since 2018.

“The woman claimed she had overlooked the matter as renewal arrangements had previously been managed by family members,” he said in a statement today.

Hamidi said the vehicle was subsequently seized for further action under the Road Transport Act 1987.