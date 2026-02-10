KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) negotiations between Asean and China to conclude a formal legally binding document to manage territorial disputes, is at its final stage.

He said to ensure smooth negotiations, among others, Malaysia’s participation in the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) forum must be managed well.

“We want to see that the areas surrounding Asean is peaceful, free and neutral, and we also want the same for our neighbour country India,” Mohamad told Parliament during the Minister’s Question Time.

The foreign minister was responding to a question by DAP’s Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng regarding Malaysia’s ties with India in terms of trade and regional security following the recent visit of the Prime Minister of India to Malaysia.

Mohamad had previously explained that the South China Sea COC that is expected to be finalised this year, is not an instrument to resolve overlapping claims, but rather a framework to ensure the waters remain a safe, free and peaceful trade route for all parties.

He said overlapping claims needed to be resolved through bilateral or multilateral negotiations, while the COC serves to establish behavioural principles and confidence-building measures to prevent tensions in the area.

Mohamad had also pointed out that Malaysia is the country coordinator with China and has undertaken the rapid discussion group — a joint working group committee on the COC.