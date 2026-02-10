KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government is in the final stages of completing regulatory amendments to enable the implementation of automatic citizenship for children born overseas to Malaysian mothers, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Saifuddin said the move follows amendments to the Federal Constitution on citizenship, with the government now working to finalise changes to citizenship regulations, including enabling an online pre-registration system.

“I would also like to mention that recently when we amended the Federal Constitution on citizenship, we are now in the process of finalising amendments to the citizenship regulations to allow, among other things, an online system to be used as a pre-registration system,”Saifuddin told the Parliament in his winding-up speech on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address yesterday.

He added that the government is currently in the final phase of obtaining royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which is required before implementation can begin.

“That is a requirement, and we expect that by June 1, 2026, we will be able to implement it, in-line with Section 1(2) of the Act,” he said.

The amendments will allow children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers to obtain Malaysian citizenship automatically by operation of law once all citizenship guidelines and regulatory requirements are fulfilled.

The constitutional amendment is aimed at addressing long-standing disparities, with automatic citizenship previously available mainly through Malaysian fathers.

Saifuddin had previously said enforcement of the amendment depended on several processes, including updates to the Citizenship Rules 1964, administrative preparations and royal assent before an enforcement date can be set.