PAGOH, Feb 9 — An unemployed man drove for more than two hours from Kuala Lumpur to Pagoh where he ran amok before breaking into three houses and assaulting a homeowner in Taman Pagoh Jaya here yesterday.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said policemen rushed to the location and managed to subdue before arresting the 29-year-old suspect.

He said the suspect, a Pagoh local, is believed to have driven alone from Kuala Lumpur before reaching the residential area in Taman Pagoh Jaya at about 5pm.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had scaled the fence and walls of several homes in addition to damaging the door knob of one of the houses.

“The suspect was also alleged to have assaulted a male homeowner, causing minor injuries to his head and face,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz said police have also received several reports regarding the bizarre incident from several homeowners in the area.

He said the suspect was later taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital as he was hallucinating when arrested.

“The suspect has a previous criminal record and has been arrested several times in the past.

“The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for home trespass and Section 447 of the same Code for criminal trespass.

“In addition, police are also probing the suspect under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 427 of the same Code for mischief causing minor damage,” he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded for four days starting Monday to assist in investigations.