KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has indicated that several reforms are underway to strengthen governance at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Her remarks followed concerns raised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over what it described as the “broad” executive powers held by the city mayor.

Yeoh said the current mayor, Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud, is actively working to improve transparency and governance at Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“Step by step, we’ll take it step by step. The mayor right now is making a great effort to become more transparent and to strengthen good governance.

“So, don’t worry,” Yeoh said.

Earlier, MACC had proposed that DBKL implement 20 recommended measures to strengthen governance.

It added that the mayor’s powers should be subject to stronger checks and balances.

The anti-graft agency also identified five key issues, including rent collection for public housing projects and the management of Ramadan bazaar sites.

Other concerns raised involved the management of a broadcast production project and a sports competition involving Malaysian statutory bodies.

The proposals were welcomed by the Kuala Lumpur mayor when they were presented last week.