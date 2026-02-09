KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The High Court was told today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, took steps to prevent cheques issued from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private AmBank accounts from bouncing.

Former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 54, testified that based on her interactions with Jho Low, he had instructed her to ensure cheques issued from Najib’s accounts were honoured.

“He mentioned to me not to let cheques bounce or return cheques if the account was overdrawn. There were instances where Jho Low’s associates would bring cash to the bank to be deposited into the account when it was overdrawn.

“I don't think he was concerned about what cheques were being issued... he was concerned about the cheques not being honoured by the bank as a result of insufficient funds,” she said, adding that there were occasions when Jho Low messaged her to ask about the balance in Najib’s account.

Yu was testifying during examination-in-chief by Najib’s counsel Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee in the RM42 million civil suit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, against Najib.

She said that as the situation occurred repeatedly, she had on several occasions queried Jho Low and the mandate holder for Najib’s account, former SRC International chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, on why sufficient funds were not ensured before cheques were issued.

When asked by Muhammad Farhan whether it was normal behaviour for an account holder to issue cheques knowing an account was empty, Yu, the fourth defence witness, said the accounts in question were not ordinary.

“These accounts belonged to the Prime Minister. They are not regular accounts. I don't think anyone would want to do that, unless they assume there were funds in the account, I guess,” she said.

The civil suit, filed in 2021, seeks a declaration that Najib is liable for the RM42 million, as well as damages for knowing receipt, dishonest assistance, misfeasance in public office, and abuse of power.

The hearing before Justice Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan continues tomorrow. — Bernama