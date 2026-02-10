JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10 — A young couple died after a fire broke out at a two-storey terrace house located at Taman Damai Jaya in Skudai here today.

The couple, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were found unconscious on the upper floor of the house by firemen.

Iskandar Puteri fire and rescue station operations commander Mohamad Kamal Shaari said an emergency call about the fire was received at 5am.

He said the station immediately dispatched 13 firemen in two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles and also a department four-wheel drive to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firemen rushed to contain the fire from the house that had an estimated 40 per cent damage.

“Firemen found the unconscious couple on the upper floor, that were later confirmed to be dead,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Kamal said the blaze was successfully controlled and extinguished at 5.51am.

He said initial investigation revealed that the fire is believed to have started from the living room of the ground floor.

“The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are still under investigation.

“The remains of both victims have also been handed over to the police for further action,” he said.