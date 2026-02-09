MELAKA, Feb 9 — Eight students from a vocational college in Melaka have been handed suspensions of up to a maximum of two weeks for allegedly beating up another student in an incident at the institution last week.

State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Exco Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that further action will also be carried out by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Division (BPLTV) of the Ministry of Education (MOE).

He added that all eight students involved were remanded by the police following a report lodged by the victim’s father and initial investigations revealed that the motive behind the eight students assaulting the other student was due to dissatisfaction regarding queue-jumping during mealtime.

The case will be managed by the MOE’s BPLTV, while the State Education Department will only provide guidance in terms of procedural actions; notably, none of the students involved have been reported as expelled, he said in a statement here today.

He added that some of the students involved have applied to transfer schools, but approval is subject to the MOE’s BPLTV.

Previously, it was understood from media reports that a student at the college was believed to have fallen victim to an attack by a group of students at the institution, leading to a police report being filed by the victim’s father. — Bernama