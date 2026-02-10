PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad will know today whether he will retain his freedom or be ordered to serve a prison sentence on corruption charges.

A panel of three judges comprising Justices Datuk Nordin Hassan, Datuk Lee Swee Seng and Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali will deliver its verdict on the prosecution’s appeal.

The prosecution is seeking to reinstate the High Court’s decision on February 3, 2021, which found Mohd Isa guilty of nine corruption charges involving RM3.09 million and sentenced him to six years in jail and fined RM15.45 million, with an additional 18 years’ imprisonment in default of payment.

Mohd Isa was acquitted and discharged of the charges by the Court of Appeal on March 6, 2024.

This prompted the prosecution to appeal the decision to the Federal Court.

The panel heard the appeal last Thursday and set today to deliver its decision.

During the appeal hearing, deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz submitted that the High Court was right to convict Mohd Isa, arguing that the evidence demonstrated that he received gratification nine times from Ikhwan Zaidel through his former special officer, Muhammad Zahid Md Arip.

He said the prosecution had also adduced evidence that following the meeting between Ikhwan and Mohd Isa, Mohd Isa had indirectly instructed Muhammad Zahid to request a bribe from Ikhwan, and he (Muhammad Zahid) carried out the instructions given to him by Mohd Isa.

On the other hand, Mohd Isa’s counsel, M.M. Athimulan, supported the appellate court’s ruling to acquit his client. He had argued that the prosecution failed to prove Mohd Isa committed the alleged act for which the gratification was purportedly received.

The former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar was accused of receiving RM3.09 million in bribes from Ikhwan, then a director of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, via Muhammad Zahid.

The payment was purportedly made as an inducement for approving the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) for RM160 million. — Bernama