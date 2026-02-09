JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 9 — The Pontian district health office has confirmed that a male primary school student from the district has contracted tuberculosis after testing positive for the respiratory disease.

The district health office has also undertaken health screenings for other students who are identified as close contacts following the detection of the case at a primary school in Pontian.

This is the first case of a person outside of the TB outbreak zone in Kota Tinggi who has contracted the disease.

Earlier last week, six students from several schools in Kota Tinggi contracted TB and are undergoing treatment.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the Pontian district health office said they have taken immediate steps according to treatment protocols after the student tested positive.

“The Pontian district health office has identified all close contacts and they have been ordered to undergo screening according to Health Ministry guidelines at the district health clinic.

“As a preventative measure, sanitation and thorough cleaning will also be carried out in at risk areas,” he said in a statement today.

Aznan, who is the Tanjung Surat assemblyman, reminded all schools to comply with the Health Ministry’s guidelines on infectious disease to ensure a safe learning environment.

“The safety of students and teachers is our priority. The cooperation of all parties is very important to ensure that these preventive measures are implemented effectively," he said.

Last Thursday, six students in Kota Tinggi tested positive for TB after close contact screening carried out by the Health Ministry following an outbreak in one of the localities of the district.

As of yesterday, the TB situation in Kota Tinggi is reported to be under control with those affected receiving treatment and close monitoring.