PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, today received a delegation of professors from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

The meeting centred on a strategic collaboration between Johor and the university, which has successfully trained civil servants in the state.

In line with an approach previously implemented, Tunku Ismail emphasised that the primary focus of the state administration is education not only for the Johor youth but also Johor’s civil servants and officers.

Tunku Ismail has previously highlighted education as a cornerstone of Johor’s development strategy.