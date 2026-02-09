SEOUL, Feb 9 — BTS are officially stepping back into the spotlight — and they’re doing it with a free outdoor concert in the heart of Seoul that promises to turn Gwanghwamun Square into the world’s loudest purple ocean.

According to The Korea Times, ticketing details have finally dropped for “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang,” the group’s highly anticipated reunion show on March 21.

It marks the septet’s first performance together in nearly four years, and ARMY everywhere is already bracing for the global scramble.

The event will be open to the public through two paths: general ticket reservations and a Weverse-exclusive ARMY lottery.

Weverse said today that general tickets will go live February 23 at 8pm via South Korean ticketing service NOL Ticket, which also operates an international interface, NOL World.

The platform accepts major global credit cards, meaning overseas fans won’t be left out of the chase.

More detailed booking instructions will be released on February 20 at noon through both Weverse and NOL Ticket.

For ARMY hoping for a little extra luck, Weverse is also rolling out a Global raffle exclusively for fans who purchase BTS’ upcoming album during the entry window.

As The Korea Times reported, the raffle is open “regardless of nationality,” with winners chosen by lottery. Additional details will follow tomorrow.

The concert itself will transform the historic plaza into a massive open-air venue, split into standing and reserved seating areas with separate entry rules.

And even if you can’t get inside the venue, you won’t miss out: plans are underway to display the show on nearby electronic billboards, turning central Seoul into one giant live-viewing zone.

Global streaming plans are just as ambitious. The Korea Times reported that the show will be broadcast ‘live’ to over 190 countries and regions via Netflix, marking the platform’s first-ever live concert for a single group or artist.

The celebration doesn’t end there. Following the album’s release on March 20, the group will extend the comeback citywide with “BTS The City Arirang Seoul,” a festival-style rollout of installations and large-scale visual projects running until April 12.

For now, ARMY: set your alarms, prep those accounts, and breathe. The BTS comeback season has officially begun — and it’s going to be massive.