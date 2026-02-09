KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Malaysian alpine skier Aruwin Salehhuddin returns to the Winter Olympic Games with renewed belief, wiser and more experienced, as she gears up for her second appearance at the 2026 edition in Milano Cortina, Italy.

After making her Winter Olympics debut at Beijing 2022, the 21-year-old said qualifying again carries a deeper meaning, shaped by growth, sacrifice and a clearer understanding of what lies ahead.

“This one feels more realistic and anticipated than the first time. It still retains its magical moments; however, I feel like I know a bit more of what to expect than four years ago.

“I believe I’m approaching my second Games with better preparation,” she told Bernama.

Aruwin, the first national female athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics and the only Malaysian competing in Milano Cortina, will feature in the giant slalom event on February 15 and slalom on February 18.

Aruwin said her first Winter Olympics experience has reshaped how she manages the intensity of the Games, including a strategic move to step away from the Olympic Village after the opening ceremony in San Siro, Milan, on Friday.

She said her coach has planned for her to return to Austria to step away from the overwhelming atmosphere of the Olympic Village and focus on training ahead of her competition.

Rather than setting podium-driven targets, Aruwin is measuring success differently this time.

“Instead, I am looking to see how far I have improved over the past four years since my Winter Olympics debut – how I handle things mentally, and how well I’m able to ski,” she said.

Despite previously spending several years training in Italy, Aruwin acknowledged the challenge of competing at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.

“I am super excited to race on the Olympic slope in Cortina, because I have never skied on it before and it is considered a historical slope,” she said.

The venue, which previously hosted the alpine skiing events at the 1956 Winter Olympics, is considered one of the most iconic ski runs in the world, stretching 2,560 metres (m) with a vertical drop of 750m, making it both majestic and legendary.

Even though her road to Milano Cortina has not been smooth – having to deal with a meniscus injury during a competition in China last November and financial instability – Aruwin plans to leave all doubts behind.

“These are all factors that I’m leaving behind when I push out at the start gate in Cortina. No matter how tough it has been, I’m there, and that’s all that matters in that moment,” she said.

More than personal fulfilment, Aruwin also hopes her presence in Italy sends a wider message about what Malaysians can achieve in unfamiliar sporting landscapes.

During her Winter Olympics debut in Beijing, Aruwin finished in 38th spot in the women’s giant slalom event but did not complete the slalom event.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games will end on February 22. — Bernama