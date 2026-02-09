SEOUL, Feb 9 — K-pop icon G-Dragon made it official that his group BigBang will make a comeback later this year, marking the band’s 20th anniversary since its debut, his agency said today.

Kyodo news agency reported Galaxy Corp said the singer-songwriter made the announcement during his fan meet-and-greet event over the weekend at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

“This year, BigBang will come back to coincide with our 20th debut anniversary,” he said.

“As a member as well as a fan myself, I am looking forward to it, and so are the other members.”

“As spring is around the corner, please wait a bit more while taking a short rest along the flower road,” he said, alluding to the lyrics of the group’s song, Flower Road.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to perform at “Krazy Super Concert,” which will be held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in the United Arab Emirates on February 17. — Bernama-Kyodo