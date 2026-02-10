KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will operate more than 2,700 domestic flights through Malaysia Airlines and Firefly during the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri peak travel period.

Malaysia Airlines will operate up to 1,557 flights, with Firefly adding 1,176 services connecting key destinations across Peninsular and East Malaysia, the airline group said in a media release.

To meet strong demand, Malaysia Airlines will upgrade aircraft on busy routes including Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Terengganu, Miri, Sibu, Kuching, Tawau, Sandakan, and Kota Kinabalu. Red-eye flights to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Kuching will also be offered.

Both airlines are offering fixed all-in one-way fares for selected East Malaysia routes, excluding government taxes and fees.

Malaysia Airlines fares start from RM339 to Sarawak and RM399 to Sabah, while Firefly fares start from RM298 to Sarawak and RM348 to Sabah.

Tickets can be booked until March 29, 2026, for travel from March 17 to March 29 via the airlines’ official websites and mobile apps.

In line with the government’s festive travel initiative, fare caps will also apply on selected East Malaysia routes, with Malaysia Airlines charging up to RM569 and Firefly up to RM548 one-way, excluding government taxes and fees, for travel between March 17 and March 20.

MAG said the expanded flight schedule aims to help Malaysians reunite with their families and make the most of the festive season.

For bookings and more information, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com or www.fireflyz.com.