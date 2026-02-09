KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The country must be safeguarded against threats of division based on race and religion, which are becoming increasingly evident globally, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that the rise of fascism, racism, and Islamophobia in Europe and the United States should serve as a warning, as such hateful sentiments can spread even among educated communities, according to a report published in BuletinTV3 today.

“Let us not underestimate what is happening in Europe and the US today — the resurgence of fascism and racism is growing, along with hatred toward minorities, Islamophobia, and other religions,” he said in his address at the Ministry of National Unity’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya today.

Anwar added that what is more concerning is that racial and religious sentiments are often spread without knowledge or rational basis, which has the potential to cause societal division.

“Sentiments that drag race and religion into issues are stronger even without a knowledge foundation. This is a major challenge we face, and it is not easy — it demands strength and wisdom,” he said.

The prime minister also stressed that the country’s peace and stability are fundamental to development and economic prosperity, as well as the well-being of the people.

“If the country is peaceful and stable, then we can focus on development. None of this is possible if the economy is weak or fails to generate sufficient revenue,” he said.

He added that political stability must be paired with attention to core economic issues and the implementation of sound policies to attract foreign investment and develop human capital.

“Stable politics, the right economic policies, and centralised economic activity will allow us to attract foreign investment and train our youth with the new skills required,” he said.