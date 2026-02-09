MIAMI, Feb 9 — US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, saying it was an “affront” to the nation, and that no one could understand the groundbreaking Spanish-language performance.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, even though official government data indicates that more than 41 million Americans speak Spanish.

He also said the show — which celebrated Puerto Rico, the US territory where the artist was born — was “absolutely terrible.” — AFP