KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has presented the Madani Accountability Framework at Session 1 of the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting (CLMM) 2026 in Fiji, in line with the theme of “Democratic Resilience”.

Azalina, who is heading the Malaysian delegation, said the presentation summarised the Madani Government’s proactive measures in implementing the concept of democratic resilience through a comprehensive institutional reform agenda.

“The Democratic Resilience concept of the CLMM Plan 2025-2030 focuses on three key elements, namely strengthening independent institutions, including the judiciary, legislature, elections and public authorities.

“In addition, a trusted and authoritative information ecosystem, especially in the digital environment, and a meaningful public participation in the democratic process,” she posted on Facebook today.

Azalina said the focus is in tandem with the Madani Accountability Framework that incorporates Madani values in the implementation of various institutional reform initiatives.

Among the initiatives are strengthening Parliament as an institution, separating the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, limiting the Prime Minister’s term of office, establishing an Ombudsman, enacting a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and strengthening protections in the digital space through online safety and anti-bullying laws.

She said all these initiatives are implemented with the meaningful participation of the public through the process of public engagement.

Azalina also emphasised the strong commitment of the Madani Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to realising the agenda of reform and governance.

“The proof is that within three years of the Madani Government’s administration, various significant initiatives have been implemented. All this for the sake of a more transparent, accountable and resilient governance to strengthen the people’s trust and the country’s future,” he said.

The four-day CLMM 2026, which began today in Nadi, Fiji, brings together about 150 delegates, including law ministers and attorneys general from 56 Commonwealth countries, to discuss issues related to legal reform, governance and democratic resilience at the global level.

The outcomes from this meeting are expected to help shape the agenda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda in November. — Bernama