JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 9 — The Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) investment blueprint and master plan will be launched on March 30 in Johor Bahru.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the decision was made following discussions with his Singaporean counterpart and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“We have agreed to hold the launch in Johor Bahru so that the people of Johor can truly feel the impact,” he said in his speech during the Johor Dialogue 2026 at the Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru (MBJB) Tower here today.

Also present were Onn Hafiz and Johor Economic and Investment Adviser Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Akmal Nasrullah said the blueprint outlines the incentives, opportunities and operational framework of the JS-SEZ.

“We know this is not simply about bringing in investment, it is also about raising productivity and delivering high-quality outcomes for our people and the economy,” he said.

He added that the JS-SEZ, which aims to reach a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM260 billion by 2030, will fundamentally reshape Johor’s economic landscape.

Akmal Nasrullah said the economic zone aims to transition to a more advanced, innovation-driven river economy, with a target of creating more than 20,000 high-skilled jobs.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah said Malaysia must shift decisively from planning to delivery in line with the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“Thus, all ministries, agencies, states and stakeholders need to mobilise with discipline, speed, commitment and accountability to deliver measurable outcomes,” he added. — Bernama